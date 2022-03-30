Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 317,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

Koios Beverage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBEVF)

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

