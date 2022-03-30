Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.16. 65,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 126,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Peak Fintech Group alerts:

About Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Tenet Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.