Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Short Interest Up 35.4% in March

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 511,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 323,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 98.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

