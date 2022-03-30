Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Increases By 51.4%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,405,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62.

