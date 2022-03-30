The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,300 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the February 28th total of 528,200 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,419 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,140. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Andersons by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Andersons by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Andersons by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Shares of ANDE opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. Andersons has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

