StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

COE stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.82. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.