Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $258.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.96. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $25.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

