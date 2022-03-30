Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Saturday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 40.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $80,510.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

