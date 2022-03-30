StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NBLX stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $15.73.
