Reed’s (REED) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:REED opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

Get Reed's alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reed’s by 88.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Reed’s by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reed’s by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Reed’s (Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.