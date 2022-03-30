GSE Systems (GVP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GVP stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.

