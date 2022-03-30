Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

ERF stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.75. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $48,945,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Enerplus by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Enerplus by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Enerplus by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,736 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

