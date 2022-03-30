Comstock Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after buying an additional 6,336,555 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,491,522 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,043,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 1,344,266 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,558,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

