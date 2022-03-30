Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ LVTX opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V. (Get Rating)

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.