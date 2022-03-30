Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

RPHM opened at $3.23 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

