Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.92.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

NYSE OVV opened at $53.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.