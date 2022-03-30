Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of DKL opened at $43.62 on Monday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.74.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 47.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

