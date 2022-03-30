China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “
CEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in China Eastern Airlines were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About China Eastern Airlines (Get Rating)
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
