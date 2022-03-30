Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $45,308.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,853.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,186 shares of company stock valued at $364,181 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

