Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

PFIS stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $373.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.62 per share, with a total value of $50,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 221.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Financial Services (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.