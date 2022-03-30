Mizuho Initiates Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $327.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.50. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,302,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

