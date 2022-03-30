Mizuho Initiates Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.
NASDAQ ANSS opened at $327.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.50. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89.
In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,302,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ANSYS (Get Rating)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
