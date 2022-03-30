Reviewing Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) & iStar (NYSE:STAR)

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) and iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Plaza Retail REIT and iStar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plaza Retail REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 iStar 0 0 3 0 3.00

Plaza Retail REIT currently has a consensus price target of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 17.82%. iStar has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.56%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iStar is more favorable than Plaza Retail REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and iStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A iStar 28.49% 18.55% 4.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of iStar shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of iStar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plaza Retail REIT and iStar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iStar $308.63 million 5.38 $132.48 million $1.34 17.96

iStar has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Summary

iStar beats Plaza Retail REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plaza Retail REIT (Get Rating)

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

About iStar (Get Rating)

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

