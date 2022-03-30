Analyzing Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) & Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) and Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Bank and Itaú Corpbanca’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $10.56 million N/A N/A Itaú Corpbanca $2.68 billion 0.43 $365.29 million $0.94 3.55

Itaú Corpbanca has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Itaú Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Itaú Corpbanca 13.83% 12.41% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oxford Bank and Itaú Corpbanca, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Itaú Corpbanca 0 0 1 0 3.00

Itaú Corpbanca has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.70%. Given Itaú Corpbanca’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Itaú Corpbanca is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Itaú Corpbanca shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Corpbanca has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Itaú Corpbanca beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Bank (Get Rating)

Oxford Bank Corp. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans, business savings, checking, and loans, and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

About Itaú Corpbanca (Get Rating)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans. It also offers financial advisory, asset management, insurance brokerage, securities brokerage, and treasury services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; rust and custodial services; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 294 branches and 533 ATMs. ItaÃº Corpbanca was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

