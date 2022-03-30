Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $454.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will report sales of $454.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.80 million and the lowest is $452.73 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $529.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.38. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

