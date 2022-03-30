$454.27 Million in Sales Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) to post sales of $454.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $452.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.80 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $529.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $22,830,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 696,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after buying an additional 451,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after buying an additional 123,647 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $2,838,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.