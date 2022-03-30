StockNews.com Lowers AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to Hold

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $78.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

