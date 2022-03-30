MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:HZO opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.77.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $277,085.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in MarineMax by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

