DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $28.00 on Monday. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $525.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 2.26.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.