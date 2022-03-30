Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

HMLP has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

NYSE:HMLP opened at $7.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,282,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 185,632 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 170,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.