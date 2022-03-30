Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £11,601.70 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,601.70 ($15,197.41).
- On Monday, February 28th, Panos Kakoullis bought 10,683 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £11,323.98 ($14,833.61).
Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 102.38 ($1.34) on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.93.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
