Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £11,601.70 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,601.70 ($15,197.41).

Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Panos Kakoullis bought 10,683 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £11,323.98 ($14,833.61).

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 102.38 ($1.34) on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.06) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 147.80 ($1.94).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.