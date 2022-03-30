Insider Selling: Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Sells 8,576 Shares of Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.61), for a total transaction of £56,344.32 ($73,807.07).

LON BOY opened at GBX 685 ($8.97) on Wednesday. Bodycote plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 588.50 ($7.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,007 ($13.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 735.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 818.34. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.20. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.97) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.94) to GBX 800 ($10.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.09) to GBX 750 ($9.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 870 ($11.40).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

