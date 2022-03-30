Wedbush Comments on Burford Capital Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33).

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $9.82 on Monday. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,947,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,327,000 after purchasing an additional 245,952 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,680,000 after acquiring an additional 124,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 327,355 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,618,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after acquiring an additional 580,215 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Burford Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 600,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.