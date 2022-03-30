Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OPWEF stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26. Opawica Explorations has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.54.
About Opawica Explorations
