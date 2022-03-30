Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1,736,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 26,768,307 shares.The stock last traded at $6.99 and had previously closed at $6.88.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SWN. Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 484,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

