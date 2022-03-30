Insider Buying: Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Purchases 4,602 Shares of Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating) insider Fariyal Khanbabi bought 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £15,094.56 ($19,772.81).

Shares of DIA stock opened at GBX 333 ($4.36) on Wednesday. Dialight plc has a 52-week low of GBX 241 ($3.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 380 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.59 million and a P/E ratio of -22.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 322.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 333.52.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

