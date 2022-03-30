Insider Buying: Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Purchases 4,602 Shares of Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Rating) insider Fariyal Khanbabi bought 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £15,094.56 ($19,772.81).
Shares of DIA stock opened at GBX 333 ($4.36) on Wednesday. Dialight plc has a 52-week low of GBX 241 ($3.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 380 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.59 million and a P/E ratio of -22.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 322.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 333.52.
Dialight Company Profile (Get Rating)
