Paul Hayes Purchases 12,705 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Paul Hayes purchased 12,705 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 792 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £100,623.60 ($131,809.80).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Paul Hayes purchased 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 816 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £146.88 ($192.40).

On Friday, February 18th, Paul Hayes purchased 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 754 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.54).

On Wednesday, January 19th, Paul Hayes purchased 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 830 ($10.87) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($195.70).

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 796.80 ($10.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 723 ($9.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 785.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 861.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWDN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital raised Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.44) to GBX 1,050 ($13.75) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.05) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.95) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.33) to GBX 940 ($12.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 952.50 ($12.48).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

