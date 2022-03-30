Piper Sandler Weighs in on Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 23.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.8% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 164,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 97,518 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

