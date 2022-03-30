Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) Insider Purchases £3,283.75 in Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating) insider Rita Dhut bought 1,775 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £3,283.75 ($4,301.48).

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 188.50 ($2.47) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 194.99. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 135 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £192.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.44.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

