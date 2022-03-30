Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

TMUS stock opened at $128.43 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.19. The firm has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 35,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

