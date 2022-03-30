Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY22 guidance at $1.50-1.56 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $308,675.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,469. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,605 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,299 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,029 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.