VirTra (VTSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

VirTra stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04. VirTra has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VirTra by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VirTra by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VirTra by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

