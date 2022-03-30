UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

UMBF stock opened at $101.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.96.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $852,860.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,385 shares of company stock worth $1,372,239. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

