Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Shares of ASTVF stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
