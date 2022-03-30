Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of ASTVF stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

