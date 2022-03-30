Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Shares of LON:HUM opened at GBX 14.25 ($0.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.09 million and a P/E ratio of -18.13.

In other Hummingbird Resources news, insider Thomas Hill acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,204.61). Also, insider Daniel E. Betts acquired 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($31,503.80).

About Hummingbird Resources (Get Rating)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.