Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $65.04 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $112.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.