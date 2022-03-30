Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Get Global Partners alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLP. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $27.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Global Partners by 78.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Global Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Global Partners (Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Partners (GLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.