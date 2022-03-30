LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from €134.00 to €118.00. The stock traded as low as $113.80 and last traded at $113.80, with a volume of 1261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.05.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($140.66) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.75 and its 200 day moving average is $140.37.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

