American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $104.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Electric Power traded as high as $98.43 and last traded at $98.13, with a volume of 27548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.61.

AEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,997 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.