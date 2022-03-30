Volcon Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 4th (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Volcon’s (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 4th. Volcon had issued 3,025,000 shares in its IPO on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $16,637,500 based on an initial share price of $5.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Separately, Aegis began coverage on Volcon in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Volcon stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Volcon has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLCN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Volcon in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volcon in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volcon in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.
Volcon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.
