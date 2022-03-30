American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) will report $8.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.83 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $42.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.06 billion to $44.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.55 billion to $50.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.